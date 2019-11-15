Shares face biggest fall since financial crisis

Shares around the world are facing their worst day since the financial crisis with the dramatic falls leading to the day being dubbed “Black Monday”.

London’s index of top shares ended the day almost 8% lower, with some £125bn wiped off the value of major UK firms.

Similar falls took place across the US, Europe and Asia as a row between Russia and Saudi Arabia saw oil prices plunge.

Article continues after advertisement

Shares were already reeling from fears of the impact of the coronavirus as cases globally continue to rise.

Analysts described the market reaction as “utter carnage”.

In the US, the major stock indexes fell so sharply at the start of trading, that the buying and selling of shares was halted for 15 minutes, as a so called “circuit breaker” aimed at curbing panicky selling came into effect.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 2,000 points, the biggest ever fall in intraday trading.

The dramatic drops were triggered by a row between between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil output. Saudi said it would slash prices and pump more oil, sparking fears of a price war. The price of international oil benchmark Brent fell almost a third in its biggest drop since the Gulf War in 1991 before recovering slightly to trade 20% lower.