World

Shanghai to begin strict Covid-19 lockdown

TVNZ
March 28, 2022 5:00 pm
Covid-19 testing in Shanghai

China began locking down most of its largest city of Shanghai on Monday as part of its strict Covid-19 strategy, amid questions over the policy’s economic toll on the country.

Shanghai’s Pudong financial district and nearby areas will be locked down from early Monday to Friday as citywide mass testing gets underway, the local government said.

Residents will be required to stay home and deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure there is no contact with the outside world.

Article continues after advertisement

Already, many communities within the city of 26 million have been locked down, with their residents required to submit to multiple tests for Covid-19. And Shanghai’s Disney theme park is among the businesses that closed earlier.

China has reported more than 56,000 infections nationwide this month, with a surging outbreak in the northeastern province of Jilin accounting for most of them.

 

 

