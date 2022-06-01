Shanghai lockdown: Relief and caution as city returns to life

[Source: BBC]

It was supposed to last just nine days – a staggered lockdown to lessen the impact on Shanghai’s economy, state media said.

It lasted 65 days. It crippled the city and scarred its people.

Restrictions are now being eased as quickly as they were imposed. There’s no gradual process over several weeks. Instead there’s a big bang – one day when most of the emergency rules and regulations are simply being lifted.

Article continues after advertisement

The relief is immense – for generations of some families who’ve lived together behind a locked front door for more than two months; for workers who’ve lived in tents inside factories where they’ve carried on working; for the shop and restaurant owners whose livelihood ground to a halt; for the thousands of people forced to leave their homes and sent to quarantine centres; and for the almost 25 million people who live in Shanghai.

Now the onus is on a full-speed-ahead opening up. Business, transport, production, consumption. The pendulum has swung back.

One businessman I know told me the pressure is on from Shanghai’s government to get going – and quickly. They don’t want to hear about the “lockdown” anymore.

But this is not going to be a full lifting of the lockdown. It’s a significant easing of the restrictions, which will allow most people to move freely around the city. It is a big step back towards “normal”. But this is also a new “normal”.

At least 650,000 residents are still confined to their homes which remain classified as “sealed off” or “closed off” zones. A basic service has resumed on public transport. Shops have opened, with larger ones operating at 75% capacity. Restaurants can resume serving but dining in is not allowed. Cinemas, museums and gyms remain closed. And most children will not return to face to face schooling.