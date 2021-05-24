Shanghai hospital struggles with COVID infections

Authorities in Shanghai are struggling to deal with a suspected wave of COVID infections at a large hospital for the elderly, in a sign of how serious the outbreak is in China’s biggest city.

Shanghai has not declared any new Covid deaths in the city since the outbreak of the latest wave of the virus.

But the BBC has spoken to people working at the Donghai Elderly Care Hospital in the city’s eastern Pudong area who have described a dire situation and desperate attempts to help dozens of elderly patients, some of whom have died.

A nurse told the BBC that the first positive cases were discovered at the facility – one of the biggest of its kind in Shanghai – three weeks ago.

Since then it has been sealed off, and specialist teams from the municipal centre for disease control have been trying to contain the spread.

Another care worker who was drafted in to work at the hospital last week told us she had seen one patient die, and heard of a colleague who had dealt with another dead patient.

But workers say that it is hard to tell if the victims had died from Covid as there have been many infections.

The nurse told the BBC that she was working and sleeping at the hospital before being moved to a quarantine facility. Since then she said a colleague had told her the situation had gotten “worse and worse” with new cases “every day”.

She claimed that both medical staff and experts sent in by the Shanghai government were also infected, saying hundreds of people there had caught Covid.

She told the BBC: “At first, we just kept working as usual, but later they started to block each department and the manager told us the real situation was much worse.”

She said there were patients who were refusing to wear masks.

A care worker who has been working at the hospital this week told the BBC that “sanitary conditions were pretty bad” when she arrived.

Videos taken from within the facility and sent to the BBC appear to show overflowing bins and full bags of rubbish strewn in hallways in at least one part of the home.