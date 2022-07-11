Shanghai braces for more mass COVID testing amid fresh curbs across China

A worker in a protective suit gets food from a delivery worker at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 25, 2022. [Source: Reuters]

Multiple Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections, with the commercial hub of Shanghai bracing for another mass testing campaign after detecting the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

As China sticks to its “dynamic zero-COVID” policy of promptly stamping out all outbreaks, the strict curbs by local governments come despite low caseloads, at a time when much of the world co-exists with the virus.

The central government has said curbs must be as targeted as possible to reduce damage to the world’s No. 2 economy, after this year’s major disruptions clogged global supply chains and hit international trade.

The highly-transmissible BA.5, which is driving outbreaks in many countries outside China, has shown signs of greater ability to escape vaccine-triggered antibody reactions than some other Omicron subvariants, health officials have said.

The discovery of one such infection in Shanghai could add pressure to quickly limit a nascent outbreak and avert more disruptive measures similar to the lockdown in April and May that roiled the global economy and markets.

Shanghai, China’s most populous city of 25 million, has told people in several districts to get tested twice in another round of mass screening from Tuesday to Thursday, similar to last week’s.

Its residents are already testing every few days to secure access to various locations and public transport.

Daily counts of locally transmitted infections in Shanghai increased to several dozens since July 5, up from single digits earlier this month, but are still tiny by global standards.

Most of its recent cases have been among those already in quarantine.