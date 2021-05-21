Severe weather kills cross-country runners

At least 21 people have died as extreme weather struck a cross-country mountain race in north-western China.

On Saturday high winds and freezing rain hit participants in the 100km (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest, a tourist site in Gansu province, state-run media reported.

The race was halted when some of the 172 runners went missing, Xinhua news agency said.

Article continues after advertisement

The bodies were found by search-and-rescue teams on Sunday.

Temperatures plummeted again in the mountainous area overnight, making the search more difficult, according to Xinhua. More than 1,200 rescuers had been deployed.

Officials said 151 runners are confirmed to be safe, and that eight of them were injured.