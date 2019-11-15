Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park

More than 100 wild animals, including at least eight rare rhinos, have died in recent flooding at a national park in north-eastern India, officials say.

The park is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos, which faced extinction at the turn of the century.

But this year’s monsoon rains have almost 85% of the park underwater.

The floods have killed at least 190 people and displaced millions in Assam as well as in Nepal.

Park officials told the Hindustan Times eight one-horned rhinos had drowned in the recent rains, while another died of natural causes last month.