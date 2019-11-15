Several dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area

At least nine people were killed and 37 others injured in Turkey’s Van province following an earthquake early on Sunday.

Nine of the injured are in serious condition says the country’s health minister.

Three of those killed are children, and some 1,066 buildings collapsed due to the impact of the earthquake.

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Turkey-Iran border region

Turkish public broadcaster TRT World said it affected about 43 villages, which has a history of powerful earthquakes.