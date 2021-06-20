Several dead and wounded in Würzburg

At least three people have died and six have been wounded in the German city of Würzburg after they were attacked by a man wielding a large knife, police say.

A man has been arrested, they say, and there is no further danger to the public.

Videos on social media appear to show a man armed with a knife being confronted and subdued by passersby and police.

The area around Barbarossaplatz, in the city centre, has been sealed off while investigations are carried out.

There is no indication of more than one attacker.