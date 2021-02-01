Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine

Seven people have died from unusual blood clots after getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, the medicines regulator has confirmed to the BBC.

In total, 30 people out of 18 million vaccinated by 24 March had these clots.

It is still not clear if they are just a coincidence or a genuine side effect of the vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says the benefits continue to outweigh any risk.

However, concern has led to other countries including Germany, France, the Netherlands and Canada to restrict the vaccine’s use only to older people.

The data released by the MHRA on Friday showed 22 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) which is a type of blood clot in the brain.

These were accompanied by low levels of platelets, which help form blood clots, in the body. The MHRA also found other clotting problems alongside low platelet levels in eight people.

Now the MHRA has confirmed, in an email to the BBC, that “sadly seven have died”.

Dr June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, said: “The benefits… in preventing Covid-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so.”

Investigations are under way to determine if the AstraZeneca vaccine is causing the very rare blood clots. Earlier this week the European Medicines Agency said it was “not proven, but is possible”.