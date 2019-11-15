Senior British diplomat, 37, dies after contracting COVID-19

A senior British diplomat stationed in Hungary has died after contracting coronavirus.

37-year-old Steven Dick, was the Deputy Head of Mission for the British embassy in Budapest.

He passed away on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19, the Foreign Office said.

The UK has recorded more than 8,000 coronavirus cases and 435 deaths, while Hungary has 226 cases and 10 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University on March 25.

