World

Senate falls short of majority needed to convict

| @BBCWorld
February 14, 2021 1:13 pm
[Source: BBC]

The US Senate has fallen short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict former President Donald Trump on a charge of incitement to insurrection over the Capitol riot on 6 January.

A majority of senators – 57 to 43, including seven Republicans – voted to convict Trump, 10 votes short of the 67 required for conviction.

After his acquittal, Trump released a statement denouncing the trial as “the greatest witch hunt in history”.

This was Trump’s second impeachment.

If he had been convicted, the Senate could have voted to bar him from running for office ever again.

