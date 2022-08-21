Seized £63m Russian superyacht Axioma to be sold at Gibraltar auction

The Axioma was seized when it docked in Gibraltar in March [Source: Reuters]

A £63m ($75m) Russian superyacht will go under the hammer after its owner was sanctioned.

The Axioma was seized in Gibraltar in March after US bank JP Morgan claimed owner Dmitrievich Pumpyansky did not pay a £17m ($20m) loan.

The 72.5m vessel is being auctioned on Tuesday and, because it is listed for one day only, it is expected to go for less than its estimated value.

The monster boat can sleep 12 people in six cabins.

It boasts a swimming pool, jacuzzi, spa, 3D cinema, jet skis and scuba diving equipment and has space for 20 crew.

It is the first seized luxury boat to be sold since restrictions were imposed on powerful Russians following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

There have been calls from some governments, including the UK, for proceeds of seized assets to help Ukrainian refugees.

However, the money from the sale of Axioma is expected to go to JP Morgan, following the auction by Gibraltar’s Admiralty Court.