Second US coronavirus death reported in Washington state

The coronavirus has claimed a second life in the US — a man in his 70s who died in a Seattle-area hospital.

According to public health authorities in King County, Wash, the man, who had underlying health conditions, died yesterday at EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland.

Officials announced three other confirmed cases in the county, including a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s.

Article continues after advertisement

All three were in critical condition at EvergreenHealth.

Meanwhile, the first novel coronavirus case was reported in New York today.

The New York patient is a woman in her late 30s, who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran and is currently isolated in her home

The New York Times reported Sunday the virus might have been in Washington state for weeks and up to 1,500 people might be infected there.