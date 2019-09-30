Second Turkey avalanche buries dozens of rescuers

Two avalanches have killed at least 38 people in eastern Turkey, many of them rescue workers who were looking for survivors of the first incident.

The first slide on Tuesday killed five people, while at least 33 others were buried by the second avalanche in Van province on Wednesday.

It is unclear how many people remain buried under the snow.

Article continues after advertisement

Images showed dozens of people using shovels and sticks in snowfall and high winds, digging to reach victims.

At least two military aircraft have been sent from the capital, Ankara, carrying 75 gendarmerie officers and other rescue officials.

Soldiers and locals from Bahcesaray have also joined the rescue efforts, which are being led by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad).