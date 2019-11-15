Second death outside of mainland China from Wuhan coronavirus

The second patient with the Wuhan coronavirus outside of mainland China has died, Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority told CNN today.

The 39-year-old man died today at Princess Margaret Hospital and had an underlying illness.

He took the high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan on Jan 21 and returned to the city from Changshanan on Jan 23.

He was said to have never visited any health care facilities, wet market or seafood market or had any exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.

The Philippines is the only other location outside mainland China to report a death from the virus. That victim had also travelled to Wuhan before arriving in the Philippines.