Second coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand; Air NZ passengers and two schools notified

A second case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in New Zealand. It has infected a woman returning from virus-struck northern Italy.

She also travelled between Auckland and Palmerston North before her diagnosis, with Air New Zealand saying they’re contacting people in close contact with her on any of the three flights.

Two Auckland schools have been notified and her partner is also being tested for Covid-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The World Health Organization confirmed the case in its daily update on Covid-19, shortly before New Zealand’s Health Ministry addressed the media this morning.

Both cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand are in Auckland, but Mayor Phil Goff says people need to stay calm.

Goff says isolated cases are expected and there’s a national pandemic plan in place, if the virus continues to spread.