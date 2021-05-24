World
Search under way in English Channel for missing small plane
April 3, 2022 9:35 am
[File photo of a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft via BBC]
A small plane flying from the UK has vanished over the English Channel, prompting a search for debris.
The plane, thought to be a PA-28, went missing on a journey from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, to Le Touquet, France, at around midday on Saturday.
The French Coastguard said the plane – which was carrying two people – was the subject of a “worrying disappearance”.
It asked vessels travelling in the Channel to look out for debris.
The search will resume on Sunday.
Two French aircraft and a boat were engaged in the search on Saturday, with a UK aircraft also attempting to trace the whereabouts of the missing plane.
