Scotland opens super sponsor scheme for refugees

The Scottish government’s offer to act as a super sponsor for Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK is now open.

This means Scotland could welcome 3,000 Ukrainians without delay, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The super sponsor scheme will provide people fleeing the war in Ukraine with temporary accommodation in Scotland, while longer-term lodging is found.

With the Scottish government acting as a super sponsor, those fleeing the Russian invasion could come to Scotland “immediately” – rather than waiting to be matched to an individual host.

“To those Ukrainians arriving in our country, I can say we will treat you with compassion, dignity and respect,” Sturgeon said today, adding “and I extend a warm welcome to Scotland, our home – and, for as long as you need it, yours too.”