Scores injured as bullfight stand collapses

At least four people have been killed and hundreds injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, local media report.

Footage has emerged showing the wooden stand filled with spectators falling down at a stadium in the municipality of El Espinal on Sunday.

People are seen running away in panic.

The incident happened during a traditional “corraleja” event when members of the public are encouraged into the ring to engage the bulls.

There are fears that the death toll will rise further.