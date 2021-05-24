World
Scores dead after Freetown oil tanker collision
November 7, 2021 9:06 am
[Source: BBC]
At least 98 people have died after a massive explosion when a fuel tanker collided with a lorry in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.
Fuel spilled before igniting and the resulting inferno engulfed bystanders and vehicles at a busy junction.
Footage broadcast by local media outlets showed badly charred bodies in the streets surrounding the tanker.
Article continues after advertisement
After visiting the scene, Vice-President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh said it was a “national disaster”.
He said that the injured would receive free medical treatment.
Advertisement