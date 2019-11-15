Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.

This is a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

In a letter published this week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, two scientists from Australia and the US wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”

That means people in certain indoor conditions could be at greater risk of being infected than was previously thought.

The WHO has long maintained that Covid-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground.

It has dismissed the possibility of airborne transmission, except for certain high-risk medical procedures, like when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In a statement, the UN health agency said it was aware of the article and was reviewing it with technical experts.