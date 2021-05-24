Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Individual seeking repatriation test positive|Fiji’s test positivity nears WHO threshold|166 average COVID cases per day|Jittu brawl posed a greater risk: Dr Fong|Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination|Targeted containment program for Qauia|New Lautoka cases under investigation|All is not lost, take COVID-19 measures seriously: WHO|No time for complacency says UN Resident Coordinator|Nadi resorts focus on providing employment|Agriculture Ministry partners with India|Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested|Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Seven arrested for breach of curfew|Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign|Masi artist expands online business|180 new cases recorded|Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent|All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled|More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas|Collective approach needed says Waqainabete|MOH commends and encourages frontliners|NZ stands by Fiji in times of need|37 police officers test positive for COVID-19|
Full Coverage

World

Scientists say too early to tell risk of COVID-19 variant

| @BBCWorld
June 23, 2021 8:25 pm
The Delta strain was said to be responsible for the deadly second wave of infections. [Source: BBC]

India has classified a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in Europe as a “variant of concern”, but it’s too early to really tell.

A mutation is elevated from a “variant of interest” to a “variant of concern” (VOC) when it shows evidence of fulfilling at least one of several criteria, including easy transmission, more severe illness, reduced neutralisation by antibodies or reduced effectiveness of treatment and vaccines.

India’s health ministry says studies showed that the so-called Delta Plus variant – also known as AY.1 – spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralise the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

The variant is related to the Delta, an existing variant of concern, which was first identified in India last year and is thought to have driven the deadly second wave of infections in the summer.

The health ministry says the Delta Plus variant, first found in India in April, has been detected in around 40 samples from six districts in three states – Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. At least 16 of these samples were found in Maharashtra, one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic.

Delta Plus has also been found in nine other countries – USA, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, Russia and China – compared to the original highly contagious Delta strain, which has now spread to 80 countries.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.