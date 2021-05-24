School offers sanctuary for families fleeing shelling

At Lycée Number 3 in Poltava, central Ukraine, the school stopped over two weeks ago. There are now mattresses rolled out on the classroom floors, for families from Sumy and Kharkiv to rest as they flee south from the fighting.

Among the women and children I saw a toddler flat on his back – the most peaceful sleep he’ll have had for days.

All around, the school was abuzz with activity.

Teachers, their partners and local residents peel vegetables in the canteen; in the kitchen, they were making soup, bread and cutlets for 800 Ukrainian soldiers as well as up to 100 displaced people a night. In the library, other staff sew bedsheets for the local hospital, beneath giant murals of Big Ben and London Bridge.

Almost 60,000 people have been evacuated from Sumy so far – that’s more than one in five residents. And many more probably fled before anyone started counting.

Poltava, an oasis of peace, for now, has become a hub for them. Alina, a young mum who arrived last night, told me she and her son spent days running back and forth from their basement, in fear of Russian warplanes flying overhead.

“We saw the ruins as we ran, the bombing, the roofs were blown off. It was scary,” she tells me. “Now we are fleeing as far as we can from the shooting, to save our lives.”

There is no safe corridor from Kharkiv, where the shelling has been constant – including in residential areas of the city. So this week the Dudko family gathered their nerves, grabbed a bag each – and Richie the kitten – and drove as fast as they could, in their car.

In Poltava, they are in limbo. They don’t want to leave Ukraine – and they have nowhere else to go.

For them, for now, the Lycée is home – warm, safe and welcoming.