Saudi Crown prince's lavish Macron visit prompts outcry

[Source: BBC]

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to France has angered rights groups, as he seeks to further rehabilitate himself following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

His working dinner with President Emmanuel Macron yesterday came amid spiralling energy prices and fears over Iran’s nuclear programme.

The prince denies approving the killing at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Khashoggi’s fiancée said she was outraged by his visit.’

The prince has always denied involvement in the journalist’s death and Saudi prosecutors have blamed “rogue” Saudi agents.