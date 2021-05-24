Saudi Arabia, France launch humanitarian projects in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia and France pledged an initial $32m to launch a series of humanitarian projects in Lebanon to help alleviate its crushing financial crisis.

The agreement on Tuesday – made among the French foreign ministry, the French Development Agency, and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre – will provide almost 30 million euros for the first humanitarian initiatives with more expected to come.

The first programme will focus on food security and the country’s paralysed healthcare system, providing monthly cash assistance for food targeting 7,500 people, supporting hospitals in Tripoli and across northern Lebanon, and distributing baby formula to families in need.

The remaining programmes will focus on education, energy, water, and Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces.