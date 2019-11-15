World
Saudi Arabia embargo 'to be lifted'
January 5, 2021 1:13 pm
Centred on its capital Doha, Qatar has a population of 2.6 million, but only about 300,000 of these are Qatari nationals. [Source: BBC]
Kuwait has said that Saudi Arabia is reopening its land and sea borders to Qatar in a breakthrough in a long-running dispute that has pitted Qatar against several of its Gulf neighbors.
The move comes ahead of a summit of the Gulf Co-operation Council to be held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
A senior US official said an agreement to end the rift would be signed.
Qatar’s neighbours imposed an embargo on Qatar three-and-a-half years ago, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
The UAE, Bahrain and Egypt joined the Saudis in maintaining the diplomatic, trade and travel embargo.
Qatar, a tiny but immensely wealthy Gulf state, has always denied supporting jihadist militancy.
