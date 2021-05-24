Home

World

Satellites show Russia convay regrouping near Kyiv

| @BBCWorld
March 11, 2022 6:28 pm
Maxar's photos show what appear to be resupply trucks and rocket launchers snaking along a road in Berestyanka, north-west of Kyiv [Source: Maxar/EPA via BBC]

Satellite imagery of a large Russian military convoy near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv shows it has “largely dispersed and redeployed”, Maxar Technologies says.

The US firm that took the photos in the past 24 hours says elements of the convoy, last seen near Antonov Airport, northwest of Kyiv, have now moved into positions in surrounding towns.

Other parts are further north, with artillery now in firing positions.

Article continues after advertisement

There are fears that could signal a renewed push towards Kyiv.

The convoy was earlier seen stalled not far from the capital, where US officials said it was targeted by Ukrainian troops with anti-tank missiles. It is not clear how many of the vehicles currently seen on the move may have been an initial part of that first group.

