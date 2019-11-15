'Sars-family' virus claims second victim in China

A second person has died in China from a new, pneumonia-like virus, local officials have announced.

They say the death was recorded in the eastern city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began in December.

Meanwhile, Japan confirmed its first case of the virus – the second country outside China after Thailand to do so.

The disease has been identified as a coronavirus, which can cause illnesses ranging from common colds to the potentially deadly Sars.

The new virus has infected dozens of people, and many cases have been linked to a fish market in Wuhan. The market was closed on 1 January.