Sanders holds narrow lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary

Concord, New Hampshire – United States Senator Bernie Sanders held a narrow lead over former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire this evening as the results rolled in for the country’s first primary.

Sanders, who led the polls going into the vote, had 26.1 percent with 86 percent of the precincts reporting.

After Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg followed with 24.3 percent and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar had 19.8 percent.

Despite modest turnout, Sanders looks to have generated enough voter excitement to emerge as the new Democratic frontrunner – with former Vice President Joe Biden leaving the state early to South Carolina.