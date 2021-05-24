Sanctions bite Russian economy, despite Kremlin spin

Nearly two months into the Russian-Ukraine war, the Kremlin has taken extraordinary steps to blunt an economic counteroffensive from the West, but the full impact of Western sanctions is starting to be felt.

As the West moved to cut off Russia’s access to its foreign reserves, limit imports of key technologies and take other restrictive actions, the Kremlin launched some drastic measures to protect the economy.

These included hiking interest rates to as high as 20 percent, instituting capital controls and forcing Russian businesses to convert their profits into rubles.

As a result, the ruble has recovered after an initial plunge, and last week the central bank reversed part of its interest rate increase.

Russian President Vladimir Putin felt emboldened and proclaimed that the country had withstood the West’s “blitz” of sanctions.

The country is enduring its worst bout of inflation in two decades.