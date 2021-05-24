Samoan Police Commissioner resigns

Samoa’s Police Commissioner Fuiavaili’ili Egon Keil has tendered his resignation to the Minister of Police this morning with his exit effective immediately.

The Samoa Observer caught up with the Police Commissioner as he walked out of the Minister of Police, Faualo Harry Schuster’s office.

His immediate departure from the position brings to an end his career with the Samoa Police Service after more than six years of service as the Commissioner.

He says he remains confident in his management team continuing his work after his exit.

[Source: Samoa Observer]