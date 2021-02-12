Samoa goes public with bid for USP

Samoa’s Prime Minister uila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi has gone public with his desire to re-home the University of the South Pacific (USP) in his country.

It Is a long-term vision, according to Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi, one that has been resurrected by the ongoing saga surrounding the tenure of USP vice-chancellor and president (VCP) Pal Ahluwalia.

In the latest chapter of his fraught presidency at the region’s premier university, professor Ahluwalia and his wife were arrested and deported by Fiji authorities without consulting other regional partner governments.

Tuila’epa said Samoa was “100 percent willing” to make the move from Fiji happen.

“Samoa is revered in the region as a leading player when it comes to national issues benefiting not just our country but the Pacific Forum family as a whole,” he said in a statement.

Samoa does offer political and economic stability when compared with its neighbour to the west.