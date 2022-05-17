Samoa eases some Covid restrictions

Samoa's government orders two-day lockdown to roll out a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive. [Source: RNZ]

Samoa’s overnight curfew will ease, schools will begin opening this week and some travel can resume under changes to Covid emergency restrictions.

However, the country remains at Alert Level Two and the government has extended this until midnight May 31.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has announced the removal of the 11pm to 6am curfew and high schools will begin opening from Wednesday with primary schools going back to normal classes on May 30.

Article continues after advertisement

All preschools will resume from July 4.

Fiame said there would be weekly flights to and from New Zealand and Australia starting from June 22 with a fortnightly flight from Fiji.

All travel bookings can again be made with travel agents.

Initially travel to Samoa is open to Samoan citizens as well as travellers with exempt status.