Samoa celebrates 60 years of Independence

[Source: RNZ]

Church bells rang and sirens were heard from police posts across Samoa at midnight to officially herald the start of 12 months of nationwide celebrations for the 60th year of Independence.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa – who is also chairperson of the Independence Committee – raised the flag of freedom at a flag-raising ceremony this morning along with a 21-gun salute by the police.

Fiame had announced earlier that only local dignitaries have been invited to this morning’s event.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo, has told the media foreign dignitaries and overseas guests are expected at the main 60 years of

Independence celebrations in September after international borders open in August. RNZ