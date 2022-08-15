Salman Rushdie's 'defiant sense of humour' remains, son says

[Source: BBC]

Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but “his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact”, his son says.

Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family.

Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York state.

He has faced years of death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims see as blasphemous.

The man charged over Friday’s attack has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

“Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment,” Zafar Rushdie tweeted.

The family were “extremely relieved” when Mr Rushdie was taken off a ventilator on Saturday, he said, adding that his father was able to “say a few words”.

“Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact,” he said.