Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resign from government

[Source: BBC]

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned as chancellor and health secretary.

The chancellor said he was resigning because “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”.

The health secretary said that following last month’s vote of confidence, “it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too”.

The news comes after criticism of Boris Johnson’s government, and after the PM apologised for appointing MP Chris Pincher to a government role, despite a complaint against him.