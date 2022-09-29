Sabotage to blame, says EU

[Source: BBC]

The EU has said leaks in two major gas pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage – but stopped short of directly accusing Russia.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said deliberate disruption would meet the “strongest possible response”.

The EU has previously accused Russia of using gas supplies as a weapon against the West over its support for Ukraine.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed accusations of sabotage as “predictable, stupid and absurd”.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he thought the leaks would “not have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience”. Neither pipeline is transporting gas at the moment, although they both contain gas.

Mr Blinken did not directly accuse Russia – but said it would be in “no-one’s interest” if they were caused deliberately.

The Danish Energy Minister, Dan Jorgensen, said the leaks were likely to last for at least a week, until the gas escaping from the pipes runs out.

An investigation has been launched.