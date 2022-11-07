S Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol apologises over deadly Halloween crash

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, right, and his wife Kim Keon-hee attend a Buddhist ceremony for the Halloween crowd crush victims in Seoul [Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol has apologised for the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, promising to hold to account officials who failed to respond effectively to the tragedy.

Yoon offered the apology on Monday during a meeting to review safety rules as the country mourns the 156 crush victims, most of whom were women and young people in their twenties and thirties.

The crash happened on October 29, when revellers celebrating Halloween flooded the narrow alleyways of Seoul’s Itaewon district to celebrate the first COVID-19 curbs-free Halloween in three years.

The 156 victims included at least 26 foreigners. A further 197 people were injured.

The first of the 11 reports came nearly four hours before the disaster, with one person reporting fearing being “almost crushed to death” and asking for police help to control the crowd. An hour before the tragedy, another person called to say, “We are on the verge of a terrible accident due to massive crowds.”

The Yonhap news agency said police issued a “Code 0” for one of the reports, calling for the promptest possible response, and applied the second highest “Code 1” to seven others, but officers failed to take appropriate action.

Yoon, who had initially blamed the country’s crowd management and safety regulations for the tragedy, rebuked the police following the reports of the call transcripts.

At Monday’s safety meeting, the president pledged to overhaul the national safety management system, carry out a thorough investigation and bring those responsible for failings to account.

“In particular, extensive reform is needed in the police work, which is essential to preparing for danger and preventing accidents, in order to protect the safety of the people,” Yoon said.

He also promised to make sure the “truth is thoroughly determined”.

“In line with the results, I will strictly demand accountability from those responsible,” he added.