Ryanair flight diverted after 'bomb note' found in toilet

A flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to land after a note was discovered in a toilet claiming there were explosives on board.

The Ryanair flight was diverted to Stansted Airport where Essex Police officers were carrying out checks.

Two RAF Typhoon Jets escorted the plane for landing.

A spokeswoman for the airline says the plane landed normally but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

Footage of the RAF jets scrambling was being shared on Twitter.

The spokeswoman added the aircraft and passengers are being checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft.

Essex Police says the plane remains in an isolated area at Stansted and inquiries are ongoing.