The President of Russia likely authorized attempts to influence last year’s US election in favour of former President Donald Trump.

Moscow has spread “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” about the eventual winner, Joe Biden.

US President, Donald Trump says no foreign government had compromised the final results.

“The last person Russia wants to see in-office is Donald Trump because nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have ever, well I don’t care what anybody says.”

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of election interference.

The 15-page report, released on Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, outlined what it said were “influence operations” pushed by Russia as well as Iran.

It said Russian-linked individuals had spread unsubstantiated claims about President Biden ahead of the 3 November election.

It also said a disinformation campaign sought to undermine confidence in the broader election process.