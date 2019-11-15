Russia's Navalny out of coma after poisoning

Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny say he is out of an induced coma and his condition, since being poisoned, has improved.

He is responding to verbal stimuli, they said. Mr Navalny, 44, was flown to Germany after falling ill on a flight in Siberia in August.

His team allege he was poisoned on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who denies any involvement.

Article continues after advertisement

German doctors say the Putin critic was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.