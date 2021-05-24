Home

World

Russia's daily deaths pass 1,000 for first time

| @BBCWorld
October 17, 2021 7:41 am
[Source: BBC]

Russia on Saturday recorded 1,000 COVID-related deaths in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began.

The figure had been rising all week, with the Kremlin blaming the Russian people for not taking up vaccination.

Only about a third of the population has had a jab, amid wide distrust of the vaccines.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia’s figure of 222,000 Covid deaths is the highest in Europe, with another 33,000 infections reported on Saturday.

The government has avoided bringing in strict restrictions because it says it needs to keep the economy working.

The Kremlin has instead focused on public apathy on vaccination.

This week, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “In a situation where infections are growing, it is necessary to continue to explain to people that they must get vaccinated.

“It is really irresponsible not to get vaccinated. It kills,” he said.

The government insists the health system has not been overwhelmed and can cope with the rising number of patients.

However, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko urged doctors who had left practices because of Covid fears to get vaccinated and come back to work.

The number of active cases of infected people in Russia is around 750,000 – also the highest it has been since records started in February 2020.

Overall infections since the outbreak began are now closing in on 8 million.

