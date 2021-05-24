Russian TV protester opens up about stunt

More news now following our earlier report on the anti-war protester who ran onto the set of a Russian state-controlled TV channel with a sign reading: “They are lying to you.”

Before the stunt, which was broadcast live on Russia’s Channel One, protester Marina Ovsyannikova recorded a video in which she called events in Ukraine a “crime”.

“I’m ashamed that I allowed myself to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed Russians to be turned into zombies,” Ovsyannikova, an editor at the channel, explained.

She called on the Russian people to protest against the war, saying that only they could “stop the madness”.

Ovsyannikova is now in police custody.