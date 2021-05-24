Home

World

Russian troops leave Chernobyl, Ukraine says

| @BBCWorld
April 1, 2022 1:00 pm
There have been concerns about safety at the former plant since the Russian occupation. [Source: BBC]

Russian troops occupying the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl have left.

According to Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom, staff at the plant says there are currently no “outsiders” at the site.

Earlier, it said some Russian forces had set off towards the Belarusian border, leaving a small group behind.

Article continues after advertisement

The announcement appears to confirm reports by senior US defence officials on Wednesday of a withdrawal.

Russian troops seized Chernobyl at the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine.

The company also confirmed reports that Russian troops had dug trenches in the most contaminated part of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, receiving “significant doses” of radiation. There are unconfirmed reports that some are being treated in Belarus.

Reuters news agency quoted workers at the plant as saying some of the soldiers had no idea they were in a radiation zone.

The Russian military, however, says that after capturing the plant radiation levels at the plant itself had stayed within a normal range.

Its director did, however, say it was in close consultations with Ukrainian authorities on sending a mission to the Chernobyl plant in the next few days.

