Russian troops close in on Kyiv

A battle is underway for control of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine’s president confirms Russian forces are advancing on the capital, adding, “the fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a late-night message outlining the situation in his country as Russian forces continue to advance on the capital city of Kyiv.

He said it’s a make-or-break moment for Ukraine as the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance of Ukrainians.

Zelensky has accused Russia of attacking kindergartens and civilian infrastructure.

He adds there are losses on both sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine’s military to surrender, attacking Zelensky’s government as a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

Explosions have been reported across Kyiv, and fighting is raging on around major Ukrainian cities in the south, east and north.

The US, UK, Canada and EU have for the first time directly sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine began Thursday and quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea and air.