Russian troop build-up most significant since WW2 - US

Russia now has up to 190,000 troops built-up around Ukraine according to US officials.

They say it is the “most significant military mobilization” in Europe since WW2.

World leaders are meeting in Munich today for a security conference, but Russia won’t attend for first time since 1999.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile says the situation in Eastern Ukraine is deteriorating.

Russia has been backing rebels in separatist-held areas there since 2014.

Moscow continues to deny planning an invasion of Ukraine and accuses the West of stoking “hysteria.”