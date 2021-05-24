Russian students grieve after deadly Perm university attack

There is deep shock and a day of mourning in Perm, after a gunman killed six people and wounded 24 others at the local university.

The attacker was a first-year student, named locally as Timur Bekmansurov, 18, and most of his victims were fellow students.

At the university they instinctively knew how to act. Students told me they barricaded themselves inside classes and kept away from windows. Some hid on the floor and under desks.

Months ago there was a deadly shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, so many of them had that on their minds. And students here reminded me that a secondary school teacher in the Perm region was wounded by a student who stabbed her last May.

Perm – 1,300 km (800 miles) east of Moscow – is quiet and subdued, particularly around the university. People are standing around in silence, some are wiping away tears and hugging each other.

The university has been cordoned off but some 300 people gathered outside the main gate. Around a dozen desks were placed just outside the gate and a makeshift memorial has been created.

Three of the victims were teenagers.