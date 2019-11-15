Russian special forces rescue boy kidnapped by suspected paedophile

Russian special forces have rescued a seven-year-old boy kidnapped in late September by a suspected paedophile.

Footage shows officers cutting through a reinforced metal door to release the boy and arrest the suspect in the village of Makarikha, east of Moscow.

The operation was co-ordinated by Interpol, after the agency’s officers in the US spotted a dark web user with a possible link to the abduction.

Article continues after advertisement

The child, who has not been named, appears to be unharmed.

The suspect is a 26-year-old resident of Makarikha village.

The boy’s father later told Russia’s Tass news agency that the child was examined by medics and he “was doing well”.

“He is healthy, and hasn’t lost weight,” the father said.

Psychologists have been brought in to help the boy and the family to overcome the experience.

The boy was abducted on 28 September in the nearby village of Gorki after he got off a school bus and was walking home.

Nearly 3,000 people were involved in a massive search operation.