Russian soldier jailed for life for killing Ukrainian civilian

Adim Shishimarin stands in court during a hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine. [Source: TVNZ]

A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court to life in prison — the maximum — amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol’s steel plant.

Meanwhile, in a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite, a veteran Kremlin diplomat resigned and sent a scathing letter to foreign colleagues in which he said of the invasion, “Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year.”

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia in a video address to world leaders and executives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

And on the battlefield, heavy fighting raged in the Donbas in the east, where Moscow’s forces have stepped up their bombardments. Cities not under Russian control were constantly shelled, and one Ukrainian military official said Russian forces targeted civilians trying to flee.